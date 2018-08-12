AudioCodes (AUDC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,732 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

