Audentes Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Audentes Therapeutics opened at $36.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.95. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $774,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,809,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,140.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

