Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $38,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $774,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at $518,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $384,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,627.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics opened at $36.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

