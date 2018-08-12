Atkore International Group (ATKR) PT Raised to $29.00

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Atkore International Group opened at $24.98 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,622,757.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,389.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 118,988 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,499,937.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,618.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,826,183 shares of company stock worth $158,848,501. Corporate insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,417,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after purchasing an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 482,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 457,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 151.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 894,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

