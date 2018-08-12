Astec Industries (ASTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Astec Industries opened at $46.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Marcato Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,016,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,631,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

