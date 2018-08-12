Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $946.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report $946.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.80 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $880.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Ashland Global opened at $85.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.