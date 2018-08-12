Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $946.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report $946.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.80 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $880.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ashland Global opened at $85.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.
