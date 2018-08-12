Ashland Global (ASH) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News stories about Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ashland Global earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 43.8753841466202 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

