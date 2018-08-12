Array Biopharma (ARRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Array Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Array Biopharma opened at $14.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Array Biopharma has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $20.21.

In related news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 25,000 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $371,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,443.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $330,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,717 shares of company stock worth $7,844,391. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARRY. BidaskClub lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

