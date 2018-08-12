Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Trading 5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.11. 673,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,704,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Specifically, Director Patrick Cs Lo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Marie Gorjanc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $520,000 in the last three months.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

