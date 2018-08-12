Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 324,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,055 shares.The stock last traded at $0.05 and had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.79.

In other Aralez Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew I. Koven sold 156,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $57,932.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,865.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 331,800 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 497,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 277,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 160,621 shares during the period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

