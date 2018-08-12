Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and impediments to achieving price target. We reiterate our Buy and $8.50 price target. Our target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which derives its value from both the CG-806 opportunity in AML and APTO-253 opportunity in AML and MDS. This model allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on APTO. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,487. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.