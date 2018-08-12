Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Given Hold Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.35.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $789.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.29 million. equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

