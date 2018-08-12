Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

APDN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Several research firms recently commented on APDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

