Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT opened at $17.24 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

