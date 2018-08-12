Aperio Group LLC Has $7.34 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $54,767,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 8,194.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 848,069 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 837,844 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,985,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 615.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 743,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 639,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,114,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $47.97 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.08.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.