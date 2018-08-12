Aon PLC (AON) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $60,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in AON by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, for a total transaction of $798,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

