Antares Pharma (ATRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,865,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,706,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,586,608 shares of company stock worth $4,220,884. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 533.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 377,824 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 342,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

