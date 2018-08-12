Anglo Pacific Group (APF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 183 ($2.37).

LON:APF opened at GBX 131 ($1.70) on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.14).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

