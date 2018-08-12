AnarchistsPrime Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $5,284.00 and $2.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000156 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

