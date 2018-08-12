Analyzing Middlefield Banc (MBCN) and Macatawa Bank (MCBC)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Macatawa Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $48.85 million 3.33 $9.45 million $3.28 15.37 Macatawa Bank $75.10 million 5.61 $16.29 million $0.55 22.51

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Middlefield Banc and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 1 0 2.50 Macatawa Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Middlefield Banc presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Macatawa Bank has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.01%. Given Macatawa Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macatawa Bank is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Middlefield Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 20.64% 8.55% 0.92% Macatawa Bank 24.45% 12.57% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 23, 2018, it operated 14 full-service banking centers; an LPL financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville; and a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

