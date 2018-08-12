Analysts Set WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Price Target at $238.08

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 238.08 ($3.08).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.91) to GBX 300 ($3.88) in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.04) to GBX 255 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.30) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

LON MRW traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 264.30 ($3.42). 7,813,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.29).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

