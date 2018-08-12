Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Price Target at $58.92

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $198,304.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at $640,768.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $2,986,789. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 673,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,382. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

