Analysts Set Lookers PLC (LOOK) Target Price at $135.60

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 135.60 ($1.76).

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers opened at GBX 106.40 ($1.38) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 78.50 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.70).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.