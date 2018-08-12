Analysts Set Cosan Ltd (CZZ) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

NYSE:CZZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.39. Cosan has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. analysts expect that Cosan will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cosan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,862,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,903,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cosan by 91.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 1,245,933 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $9,144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 5,112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 824,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 808,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cosan by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 561,980 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

