Analysts Set Chemours Co (CC) Target Price at $58.80

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.1% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 274,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 142,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

