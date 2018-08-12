Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($6.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.32% and a negative net margin of 263.80%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Mersana Therapeutics traded up $0.27, reaching $12.87, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 98,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,118. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -2.34.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 313,516 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

