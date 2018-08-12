Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

BATRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,276. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

