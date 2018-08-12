Analysts Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.04. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock valued at $98,756,483 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 61.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HD Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply opened at $43.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

