Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $106.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,378,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,022,000 after purchasing an additional 347,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,578,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,303,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

