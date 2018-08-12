Analysts Anticipate Penumbra Inc (PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.70 million. Penumbra posted sales of $83.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $427.26 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $509.96 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.70 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

PEN opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12,435.00, a PEG ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.40 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,954. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $274,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.