Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.67. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 50.66%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $312,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,023,746.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock worth $3,083,091. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,558,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,718,000 after acquiring an additional 832,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,607,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,467,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,267,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,843,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties opened at $44.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.28. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.