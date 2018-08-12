Analysts Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Endologix reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Endologix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELGX traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Endologix has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Endologix in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Endologix by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Endologix by 22.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

