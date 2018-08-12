Analysts Anticipate Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carbon Black’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carbon Black will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carbon Black.

Get Carbon Black alerts:

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

CBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 275,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,642. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $37,487,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $20,799,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $20,289,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $16,442,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the second quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carbon Black (CBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Black Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Black and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.