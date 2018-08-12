Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Gap Down to $97.74

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.15, but opened at $97.74. Analog Devices shares last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 2817051 shares changing hands.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.