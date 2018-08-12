Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Gap Down to $97.74

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.15, but opened at $97.74. Analog Devices shares last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 2817051 shares changing hands.
ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
