Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 0.7% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,992,698 shares of company stock worth $2,896,878,329. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

