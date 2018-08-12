Amkor Technology (AMKR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology traded up $0.06, hitting $9.29, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,267. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,528,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,526,000 after acquiring an additional 714,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 394,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,205,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.