AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Receives $102.43 Average PT from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,120 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $254,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,460,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,305,000 after acquiring an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,742,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,412,000 after acquiring an additional 327,552 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,662,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

