AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $7.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $257,482.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.47.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

