AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives $20.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $156,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.14 on Thursday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

