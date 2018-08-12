American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 46.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 147,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 39.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 35.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 195,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $465,415.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol B. Moerdyk sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $100,884.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,165.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,414 shares of company stock valued at $861,094. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark opened at $84.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

