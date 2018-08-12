American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 212.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 242,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 507,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,586,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,061,890.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 892,937 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,529. Insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $22.40 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $264.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

