American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in July

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,612,624 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 13th total of 32,835,765 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,907,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.72.

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $37.26 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 176,700.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

