Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Receives $13.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

NYSE:AMRC remained flat at $$14.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,759. The firm has a market cap of $673.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $196.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $883,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ZPR Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

