Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amdocs by 1.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 958,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 7.5% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $64.63 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

