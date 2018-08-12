Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $59.05 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.61.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.