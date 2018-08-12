Altice USA (ATUS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.50 and a beta of 0.48. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,065 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,612,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

