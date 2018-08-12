alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €13.60 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.00 ($16.28).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

alstria office REIT opened at €13.26 ($15.42) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.69).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.