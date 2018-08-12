Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (MAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Mattel by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mattel by 13,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mattel by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.