Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 70,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601 shares in the company, valued at $647,841.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.84, for a total transaction of $6,297,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,175,091.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,237.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $866.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

