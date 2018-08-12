Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 1.3% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $182,757,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter worth $25,187,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares in the company, valued at $647,841.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,670 shares of company stock valued at $96,074,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,237.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $903.40 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

